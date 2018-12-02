Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (AUBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

AUBN stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.07. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.96.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

