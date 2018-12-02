Augur (REP) Price Tops $8.44 on Major Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $8.44 or 0.00202645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Zebpay, Mercatox and Livecoin. Augur has a total market cap of $92.81 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.02408527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00127988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00194542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.09513810 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Liqui, AirSwap, CoinTiger, HitBTC, BitBay, Koinex, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, ABCC, Upbit, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, Kraken, Ethfinex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.