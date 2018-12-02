Aviva PLC Sells 3,344 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 19.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

In related news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,221,542.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WP opened at $85.81 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

