Aviva PLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,609 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $88,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aviva PLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/aviva-plc-trims-position-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.