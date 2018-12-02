Aviva PLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,609 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $88,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.
In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
