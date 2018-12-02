Axa Sells 196,400 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

Axa trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 90,105 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

