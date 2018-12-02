Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $44,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $708,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

