Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 998 ($13.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Babcock International Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840.11 ($10.98).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

LON BAB opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £41,325 ($53,998.43).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.