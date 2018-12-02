Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $17.57 Million Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,983,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,262,000 after buying an additional 64,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

ES stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

