Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 97,695 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,695 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MINDBODY were worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINDBODY stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. MINDBODY Inc has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 0.35.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 144,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $4,828,791.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $363,796.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,463 shares of company stock worth $4,276,648. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MB shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. William Blair began coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MINDBODY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

