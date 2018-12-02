Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,610,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,373,000 after buying an additional 911,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 315.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,314,000 after buying an additional 290,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 691,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,580,000 after buying an additional 88,910 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,645,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $169.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

