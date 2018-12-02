Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,694,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,591,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,362,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,374,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 240,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,615,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

In other news, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,426.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $154,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,725,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

