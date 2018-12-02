Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 374.8% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary S. Olson sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $60,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Henning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $279,442. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.05 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

