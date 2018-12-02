Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 496.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 211.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $38.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/banco-santander-s-a-reduces-holdings-in-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.