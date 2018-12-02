Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Short Interest Up 63.0% in November

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,224,734 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 12,404,265 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,114,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,051,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,258,000 after buying an additional 4,494,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,054,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after buying an additional 2,372,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,934,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,671,000 after buying an additional 1,827,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 999,509 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Short Interest Up 63.0% in November” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/banco-santander-s-a-san-short-interest-up-63-0-in-november.html.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

