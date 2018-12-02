Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,934,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,671,000 after buying an additional 1,827,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,051,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,258,000 after buying an additional 4,494,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,695,000 after buying an additional 609,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 999,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,631,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

