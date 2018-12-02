Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $525,600.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,279 shares of company stock worth $6,221,941 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of UGI opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

