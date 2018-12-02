Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,170 Shares of Reis Inc (REIS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reis Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Reis were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REIS. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reis by 226.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 86,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Reis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reis by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reis by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Reis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reis alerts:

In other Reis news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Moodys bought 11,570,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,128,331.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Reis in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Reis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ REIS opened at $22.99 on Friday. Reis Inc has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,170 Shares of Reis Inc (REIS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/bank-of-america-corp-de-acquires-3170-shares-of-reis-inc-reis.html.

Reis Company Profile

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reis Inc (NASDAQ:REIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.