Bank of America Corp DE Has $121,000 Position in Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 2,562.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Inspired Entertainment worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 42.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,343.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 208,651 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 25.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INSE opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.28. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.15.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

