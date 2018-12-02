Bank of America Corp DE Has $125,000 Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 21.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, Chairman Daniel S. Jaffee sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $267,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $30,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,860 shares of company stock worth $56,307 and sold 19,803 shares worth $622,426. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

