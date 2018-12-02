Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report $131.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.92 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $118.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $509.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $511.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $572.47 million, with estimates ranging from $570.60 million to $574.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $39.68 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

