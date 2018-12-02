Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 362,237 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 342.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of HTHT opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.97 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

