Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.98 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 999,874.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 108,227,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,216,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,622,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,965 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,870,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000.

IYR opened at $81.78 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $83.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

