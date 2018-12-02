Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.45 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $43.60 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

