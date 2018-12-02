Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.16% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $338,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,662.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $786.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

