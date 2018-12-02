Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.08.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

TSE BNS opened at C$72.30 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$69.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, Director Aaron William Regent bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,071.00. Also, Director Nora Anne Aufreiter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$77.58 per share, with a total value of C$116,370.00. Insiders purchased 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $991,770 over the last quarter.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.