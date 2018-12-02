Barclays Trims Darden Restaurants (DRI) Target Price to $129.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $82.38 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

