Basf (BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.14 ($99.00).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €64.37 ($74.85) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

