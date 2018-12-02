Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,582,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after purchasing an additional 481,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.96 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/bay-colony-advisory-group-inc-d-b-a-bay-colony-advisors-takes-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.