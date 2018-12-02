Bayer (BAYN) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.48 ($107.53).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN opened at €64.58 ($75.09) on Friday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.