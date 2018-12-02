Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €88.50 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €88.50 ($102.91) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.48 ($107.53).

FRA BAYN opened at €64.58 ($75.09) on Friday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

