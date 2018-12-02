BeeKan (BKBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $246,037.00

BeeKan (CURRENCY:BKBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, BeeKan has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One BeeKan token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, CoinTiger and HADAX. BeeKan has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $246,037.00 worth of BeeKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.02399565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00127028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00193087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.09521008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BeeKan Profile

BeeKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. BeeKan’s official Twitter account is @beekan_org. The official website for BeeKan is www.beekan.org.

Buying and Selling BeeKan

BeeKan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeeKan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeeKan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeeKan using one of the exchanges listed above.

