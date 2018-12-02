Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €93.00 ($108.14) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.68 ($112.42).

ETR:BEI opened at €94.54 ($109.93) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

