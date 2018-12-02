biOasis Technologies (BIOAF) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Head to Head Review

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares biOasis Technologies and AmerisourceBergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biOasis Technologies -1,517.77% -407.59% -264.48% AmerisourceBergen 0.99% 45.54% 3.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares biOasis Technologies and AmerisourceBergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biOasis Technologies $460,000.00 35.96 -$4.12 million N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen $167.94 billion 0.11 $1.66 billion $6.49 13.70

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for biOasis Technologies and AmerisourceBergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AmerisourceBergen 0 6 9 0 2.60

AmerisourceBergen has a consensus price target of $100.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than biOasis Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

biOasis Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmerisourceBergen pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. biOasis Technologies does not pay a dividend. AmerisourceBergen pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats biOasis Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97, and components thereof, to deliver therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier. The company was founded by Robin B. Hutchison on November 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment provides pharmaceutical distribution and other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and offers third party logistics and outcomes research, and other services for biotechnology and other pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides commercialization support services, including reimbursement support programs, outcomes research, contract field staffing, patient assistance and co-pay assistance programs, adherence programs, risk mitigation services, and other market access programs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and animal health care products. It markets its products and services through independent sales forces and marketing organizations. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

