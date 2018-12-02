BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) PT Set at $126.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush set a $127.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $370,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,439.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $3,394,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

