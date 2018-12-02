BitClave Price Down 3.2% This Week (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, BitClave has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Kucoin. BitClave has a total market cap of $627,874.00 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitClave Token Profile

BitClave launched on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com.

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

