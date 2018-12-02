Bitcoin Planet Market Capitalization Achieves $9,926.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $9,926.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

