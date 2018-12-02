Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $15,843.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.02402818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00127432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00194090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.09461315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 53,198,412 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.