bitGold (BITGOLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,503.00

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, bitGold has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitGold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,009.22 or 0.24186477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitGold has a total market capitalization of $191,233.00 and $1,503.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.02400301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00126338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00192368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.33 or 0.09546063 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

bitGold Profile

bitGold’s launch date was October 12th, 2015. bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. bitGold’s official Twitter account is @bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitGold’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD. The official message board for bitGold is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitGold

bitGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

