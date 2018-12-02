BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,129,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,458 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $67,532.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,117. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

