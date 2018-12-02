BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.85.

NYSE:BJ opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $790,912.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy Yin sold 15,034,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $390,901,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock valued at $400,833,662.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

