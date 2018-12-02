BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,564,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Michael Kors worth $861,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Michael Kors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Michael Kors by 19.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Michael Kors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Michael Kors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,442 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

KORS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Michael Kors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.04.

Shares of KORS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Michael Kors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $10,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/blackrock-inc-increases-position-in-michael-kors-holdings-ltd-kors.html.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.