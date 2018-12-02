BlackRock Inc. Purchases 18,363 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $900,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 81.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,740,000 after acquiring an additional 259,094 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,260.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 109.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $224.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.80 and a 1-year high of $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

