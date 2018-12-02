BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,400,238 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,967,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $800,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,541,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,569 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,230,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,129 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,256,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,303 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,541,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 725,492 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Larry K. Harvey purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

