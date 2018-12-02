Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 233.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 67,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY opened at $13.22 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality.

