Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 905,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 136,721 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/blair-william-co-il-boosts-holdings-in-novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo.html.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.