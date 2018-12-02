Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,090,196.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $986,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,277.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,780 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,597 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.12.

CHD stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/blair-william-co-il-trims-stake-in-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.