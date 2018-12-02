Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00042107 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $19,996.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003081 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,454,071 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

