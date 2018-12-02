Blucora Inc (BCOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,285,273 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 940,020 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Blucora has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $2,166,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,799 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $184,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,733 shares of company stock worth $4,016,181. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

