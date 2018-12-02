Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Shares Sold by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 336.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 220,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

