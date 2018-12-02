Boeing (BA) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Boeing’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $346.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing has a 52 week low of $266.15 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

